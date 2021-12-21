TCU vs. Grambling State Game Thread

TCU hosts Grambling State on Tuesday night as they look to get to 10-1 on the regular season. a 10th win in 11 games would match TCU’s fastest start to a season going back to the 2018-19 campaign, when the Frogs got out to a 12-1 start.

On the injury front, TCU will once again be without Maxwell Evans and Shahada Wells, due to shoulder and knee injuries, respectively. Adding to the list, the Frogs will also be without Xavier Cork tonight. The sophomore center injured his right foot in practice and is currently in a walking boot.

Frankly, the Frogs still shouldn’t have too much of an issue with a Grambling State squad sitting at 3-8 and currently ranked #327 in the NET rankings.

The game is available on ESPN+ and tips off at 7pm. Tune in and chat here as the game goes along.