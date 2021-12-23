TCU adds Navy transfer Johnny Hodges

The TCU football team added its second transfer linebacker of the offseason on Wednesday, with former Navy linebacker Johnny Hodges announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Twitter. Hodges started at inside linebacker for the Midshipmen, totaling 50 tackles with one sack, one interception and one forced fumble during the 2021 season.

Originally recruited to play lacrosse for the Midshipmen, Hodges began his football career at Navy in 2020, starting one game and appearing in seven. Hodges reportedly left the Navy football program in late November due to an “internal issue” and will likely compete for a starting linebacker position in TCU’s new 3-3-5 defense under new coach Joseph Gillespie.

Hodges follows Texas transfer Terrance Cooks II as the second transfer linebacker to commit to the Horned Frogs for the 2022 season. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound junior from Darnestown, Maryland finished his two-year Navy football career with 63 total tackles.