TCU Basketball’s Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas postponed

TCU basketball is dealing with COVID issues right now, and it’s starting to impact the schedule.

TCU announced on Monday that the Horned Frogs’ final non-conference game against Texas Southern, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within TCU’s program.

Later on Monday night TCU announced that the Frogs’ Big 12 opener at Kansas, scheduled for January 1, has been postponed.

The Frogs currently sit at 10-1 after their non-conference slate, the last game of which was played on December 21st. Now it appears as if TCU won’t play again until January 3rd vs. West Virginia at the earliest.

Depending on whether or not TCU’s situation improves soon, we might be hearing a ruling about that game being postponed as well.