TCU Basketball vs. West Virginia Postponed

TCU has had a third game impacted by their COFID-19 health & safety protocols.

From TCU Athletics:

TCU’s men’s basketball game vs. West Virginia that was originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4 has been postponed in accordance with the Big 12 Conference basketball game threshold guidelines.

TCU previously announced the cancelation of Wednesday’s game with Texas Southern and Saturday’s game at Kansas due to due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the TCU program.

All tickets purchased to Monday’s game versus West Virginia will be valid for the rescheduled contest later in the season.

The Horned Frogs, which are 10-1 this season and have won their last seven games, are next scheduled to play No. 1 Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. in Schollmaier Arena.