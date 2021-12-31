TCU adds Cornell transfer Curtis Raymond III

The TCU football team continued its activity in the transfer portal earlier this week, with former Cornell Big Red wide receiver Curtis Raymond III announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs and new head coach Sonny Dykes on Twitter.

I’m incredibly blessed to announce I will be finishing my final two years of eligibility at TCU, couldn’t be more excited to get to work #GoFrogs @CoachSonnyDykes @HLMcWilliams @TylerOlker pic.twitter.com/ALeu05AoG4 — Curtis Raymond III (@CurtisDwightIII) December 29, 2021

Raymond recorded 27 receptions for 515 yards and four touchdowns during the 2021 season. The 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver from Dripping Springs, Texas will enter the TCU football program with two years of eligibility remaining. Raymond was a big-play threat for the Cornell offense this season, averaging 19.1 yards per reception.

TCU now has several big-body wide receivers on the 2022 roster including Quentin Johnston (6’4”), Savion Williams (6’5”), Blake Nowell (6’4”) and Quincy Brown (6’4”). Below are some highlights from Raymond’s fall season with the Big Red.