TCU adds Missouri transfer Ishmael Burdine

The TCU football team received a New Year’s Eve commitment from Missouri transfer Ishmael Burdine on Friday. The 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore safety recorded 17 total tackles and three passes defensed over his last three seasons with the Tigers.

A former three-star prospect, Burdine chose Missouri over Arkansas, Baylor, Mississippi State and Virginia. Burdine will join a TCU secondary that lost Tre’von Moehrig and Ar’Darius Washington after the 2020 season and struggled with injuries during the 2021 season.

The Horned Frogs, who are expected to lose two starting senior safeties including La’Kendrick Van Zandt and Memphis transfer T.J. Carter, will have plenty of competition for first-team reps before the 2022 season kicks off next fall.