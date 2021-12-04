Ryan’s Ramble: Championship Saturday

After a slightly longer delay than usual Ryan’s Ramble is back! It’s crazy to thing the college football season is coming to an end, but we’re on a mission to end things on a high note!

We could talk about TCU’s season and the exciting new things to come with the Sonny Dykes era for hours upon hours, but for now we’re here to focus on championship weekend. There are plenty of great games this Saturday, some of which are near impossible to make picks on thanks to the oddsmakers.

Considering there are only nine games this weekend, the board was limited and I only have seven picks on this week’s card.

Despite taking last week off, we’re still going 10 episodes strong without a losing record. Last time out, Ryan’s Ramble finished 6-4 to extend this year’s overall record to 83-61-2 (57.6% win percentage).

Before we get into this week’s card, let’s talk about what we learned from last weekend’s slate of games despite not having any action on them.

What we learned last week

Nebraska could play the 1972 Miami Dolphins and still find a way to lose by one possession

Clemson may not be as truly horrible as the media and myself have made them out to be this season

Vegas knows everything

Notre Dame isn’t capable of winning a national championship, per Brian Kelly

There is no such thing as loyalty in College Football

For more context on each of these talking points, be sure to check out the full-length episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube!

Championship weekend. One last College Football Saturday. LET’S RIDE!

All betting lines are pulled from DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change

TIER 3

California vs USC

Kickoff: 10:00 p.m. CST

Spread: Cal -4.5, USC +4.5

O/U: 57.5

Money Line: Cal -195, USC +165

My pick: Cal -2.5 (1ST HALF)

No. 2 Michigan vs No. 13 Iowa

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CST

Spread: Michigan -10.5, Iowa +10.5

O/U: 43.5

Money Line: Michigan -475, Iowa +350

My pick: Under 43.5

TIER 2

No. 1 Georgia vs No. 3 Alabama

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CST

Spread: UGA -6.5, ‘Bama +6.5

O/U: 49.5

Money Line: UGA -255, ‘Bama +205

My pick: Under 49.5

TIER 1

No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 16 Wake Forest

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CST

Spread: PITT -3.5, WF +3.5

O/U: 71

Money Line: PITT -160, WRF +140

My pick: Over 71

No. 19 San Diego State vs Utah State

Kickoff: 2:00 p.m. CST

Spread: SDSU -6, Utah St. +6

O/U: 49.5

Money Line: SDSU -225, Utah St. +185

My pick: San Diego State -6

For more details as to why exactly I am making these picks check out the Ryan’s Ramble podcast!

Frogs O’ War. is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site of any kind. We are simply here to provide information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

Although we talk about betting online on our websites pages, it is the responsibility of all visitors to this website to check current local laws in their own area or country before doing any gambling online. It is your responsibility to know and follow your local laws in place