A busy recruiting weekend has TCU fans buzzing about the future of Frog Football

For most of the season, TCU Football found itself staring up at programs like Kansas from the bottom of the Big 12 recruiting rankings.

By the time the early signing period hits next week, they might not be looking up at anybody.

As soon as new coach Sonny Dykes took over, he got out of town, hitting the road alongside his cavalcade of swag as hell assistants trying to cover nearly every square inch of Texas with a mission of bringing stars back to Fort Worth. With Ra’Shaad Samples, Bryan Carrington and others seeming to stop at nearly every high school in the Lone Star State within their first few days on the job, momentum began building among kids both formerly committed to TCU (and SMU for that matter) as well as those yet to be offered in the class of 2022 and beyond. Momentum quickly turned into action, as the Frogs added three commitments between November 29th and December 5th: four star receiver Jordan Hudson (a top ten rated player all time for TCU when he officially signs), safety Chace Biddle (a former SMU commit who was a top target of Gary Patterson’s Frogs), and three star defensive end Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode (a top 100 player in the state and a crucial DFW commit). Biddle and Hudson both hail from Garland High School as Dykes and co have prioritized the Metroplex in much the same way they did from the other side of it.

In addition to adding new names to the #WahHoo22 class at TCU, the new staff has been working hard to re-recruit players that de-committed when Gary Patterson and TCU parted ways in October. #1 on their priority list is four star WR Matthew Golden, who first committed in June, de-committed the day after Patterson was let go, but could be primed to sign next week. Since his recruitment re-opened, the superstar out of Klein Cain has been offered by Texas, Minnesota, LSU, Jackson State, and Baylor, but signs point to him coming back to Funky Town. He was on campus with fellow TCU offer Ramir McCray, a top target at linebacker (he also plays running back), another player that could commit in the coming days.

Gladewater receiver DJ Allen could also return to the fold, with most feeling that’s a likely if not definite expectation. Offensive Lineman Cade McConnell, one of the jewels of the class, has also expressed interest in possibly re-committing, and getting the highly rated prospect to stick with the Frogs (over heavy interest from Texas Tech), is key to saving this signing season. TCU fans would love to see 3* safety Ja’Dais Richard come back — something that seems likely — to keep the Louisiana pipeline flowing, and Trevon McAlpine, one of the more underrated prospects amongst defensive linemen, could also return and bolster the class on the defensive side of the ball.

JUCO CB Moses Alexander, the top player at his position in the country, was on campus over the weekend, and despite releasing a top eight that didn’t include TCU, seems to have real interest in the Horned Frogs. The Kilgore CC product is being pursued by 18 schools and has favored Utah, Houston, Tennessee, and Mississippi State among others.

Another top target for Dykes is current transfer portal resident Zach Evans, who has stated that he has not officially decided to leave TCU — despite taking a visit to Ole Miss over the weekend. Getting Evans back on board would be huge for the Frogs going forward, and Dykes has made it no secret that he will be working hard to do exactly that in the coming days.

Speaking of the transfer portal, a name to watch is that of Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims, one of the absolute best pass catchers in the country, who just so happens to be the former roommate of current TCU QB — and former Sooner — Chandler Morris, who is putting a little social media pressure on his friend:

Though TCU currently has just six commits and is currently ranked ninth in the conference and 78th in the country when it comes to class rank, don’t expect either of those things to be true for long. With the work the staff is doing on the road and the excitement building around the program, Frog Football is cool again, and high school athletes are pumped to have the chance to be a part of it.