The first Texas QB to sign with TCU since 2017? It’s primed to happen next week.

The Horned Frogs haven’t had a problem signing Texas kids over the years, but they have struggled mightily in one significant area: signing Texas quarterbacks.

It has been four years since the last signal-caller from the Lone Star State signed with the Horned Frogs, when four star DeSoto High School quarterback Shawn Robinson stayed in the metroplex to sign with TCU. We all know how that worked out: Robinson struggled in his time running the offense for the Horned Frogs, eventually transferred to Mizzou, and will now make his return to DFW as a member of the Tigers, when he plays cornerback in the Armed Forces Bowl later this month.

Prior to Robinson, Foster Sawyer and Grayson Muehlstein came as touted recruits; Sawyer from All Saints in Fort Worth and the man affectionately known as the Mule from Decatur, both arriving as members of the 2014 class. Sawyer spent three years on campus, seeing action in 12 total games with two starts, completing less than 50% of his passes with four interceptions and three TDs before matriculating to Stephen F. Austin. Muehlstein saw incredibly limited action in his five years on campus until his final three games, when he stepped in as the former fourth string QB to lead the Frogs to wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State on their way to bowl eligibility and the masterpiece that was the Cheez-It Bowl.

If you shuffle back to 2011, you’ll find Trevone Boykin, the last in-state QB to make a significant impact on the program. But even then, well, he was signed as an athlete, not a quarterback, and it took a string of nearly impossible events to get him behind center. So really, it’s Casey Pachall that holds the honor of being the last Texas quarterback to be signed by TCU as a quarterback that actually played quarterback for a significant period of time — and even his tenure wasn’t exactly ‘clean’.

You have to go all the way back to Andy Dalton in 2006 to find an in-state quarterback that signed with TCU and spent his career at TCU being the type of quarterback he was supposed to be for as long as he was supposed to be it — and even farther back to find one that hailed from the Metroplex.

That’s kind of insane.

So you can imagine the excitement around Josh Hoover, who could not only break a recent trend but start a new one. He isn’t a name that was on the radar of many TCU fans prior to his surprise flip from Indiana to the Frogs, but the recent recipient of the Landry Award, given to the top high school football player in North Texas, is an incredible pickup for Sonny Dykes and his crew. With elite accuracy and good mobility, the 6’1” prospect — who is also a college-level baseball player (make the call, Kirk!), led Rockwall-Heath to an undefeated record in district play and the District 10-6A Championship while throwing for more than 3,200 yards, and 39 touchdowns.

But more than just one individual player, you hope that this is a start of a trend. The competition for the top players in the Metroplex, and Texas as a whole, isn’t getting any easier. But seeing how quickly the new staff has prioritized the home region of TCU — and the success that they are having — is reason for excitement.