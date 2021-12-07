2022 QB Josh Hoover flips commitment from Indiana to TCU

TCU landed another recruit on Monday, their third in three days and fifth in the seven days Sonny Dykes has been head coach. Three star quarterback Josh Hoover from Rowlett flipped his commitment from Indiana to the Frogs on Monday.

Hoover had been committed to the Hoosiers since June, but switched upon receiving the offer from TCU. Hoover also held offers from Arkansas, Memphis, SMU, Houston, and UTSA among others.

In 36 high school starts, Hoover has 9,593 passing yards and 108 passing touchdowns. If that sounds impressive, that’s because it is. He’s rated as the No. 22 quarterback in the class of 2022, and the No. 72 overall recruit in the state of Texas, per the 24/7 Sports Composite Rankings.

Hoover comes from a football family. His father Alex was a linebacker for Colorado State who spent time in the NFL.

Hoover also added to his accolades on Monday, as he was named the 2021 Tom Landry Award Winner - given to the top high school player from North Texas. Previous winners include Kyler Murray and Myles Garrett.

For TCU, all five recent commits are from recruits located in the DFW metroplex. Jordan Hudson and Chace Biddle are teammates from Garland, Micheal Ibukun-Okeyode is from Rowlett, Hoover is from Rockwall, and 2023 commit Cordale Russell is from North Mesquite.