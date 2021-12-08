TCU vs. Utah Game Thread: Tough Test at Dickies

TCU (6-1) tips off against Utah (6-2) tonight in what should be a good matchup. TCU will once again be without Max Evans, who hasn’t practiced in about three weeks with a shoulder injury, and still has no timeline for return.

You can tune in on ESPN+ and stay right here to chat about the game as the Frogs take on the Utes!

NOTES

- TCU (6-1) will play Utah (6-2) in a neutral-site game at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Simmons Bank Showdown will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

- TCU has six wins through its first seven games for the fifth time in six seasons under Jamie Dixon. In the 18 seasons prior to Dixon, TCU had six wins in its first seven games just once.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles has scored in double figures in every game this season. Miles is the only player that ranks in the top six in the Big 12 in points (sixth, 15.8) and assists (third, 4.7).

- Emanuel Miller leads a class of eight newcomers. His 7.6 rebounds per game ranks second in the Big 12 as does his 3.3 offensive rebounds per game, which also ranks 31st nationally.

- Miller leads the Big 12 with three double-doubles this season.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has averaged 10 points and 8.5 rebounds over his last two games and played a career-high 28 minutes last time out vs. Oral Roberts.

- Rebounding has been a strength for TCU so far this season as the Horned Frogs rank in the top 12 nationally in offensive rebounds per game (third, 16.4), rebounding margin (11th, 11.4) and rebounds per game (12th, 43).

- TCU has had 10 or fewer turnovers in its last three games.

- Jamie Dixon began the season ranked 19th nationally in active winning percentage (.686). Dixon recorded his 100th win as TCU’s head coach on Nov. 24 against Pepperdine.

- Under Dixon (since 2016-17), TCU has gone 56-10 in November and December combined.

- Under Dixon, TCU is 65-11 against nonconference teams.

- Under Dixon, TCU is 18-9 in neutral sites and 1-1 this season.

- Under Dixon, TCU is 1-1 in games at Dickies Arena.

- TCU lost to USC, 80-78, on Dec. 6, 2019, in the first basketball game played at Dickies Arena. TCU returned to Dickies Arena and defeated Texas A&M, 73-55, on Dec. 12, 2020.

LAST TIME OUT

- TCU’s defense shined in a 71-63 win over Oral Roberts on Thursday. The Horned Frogs held the Golden Eagles to 24 points below their season average of 87.4 points per game. Mike Miles and Damion Baugh each scored a team-high 13 points. Miles also tied a career high with seven assists.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Utah is 6-2 this season following a 66-58 win over California on Sunday.

- The Runnin’ Utes are led by junior center Branden Carlson’s 13.5 points per game. David Jenkins Jr. is averaging 13.1 and Both Gach is at 13.0 per game.

- Utah leads the Pac-12 Conference in free throw shooting (77.9%) and 3-point field goal defense (25.4%).

SERIES HISTORY

- Utah leads the series 16-4 and has won the last seven games.

- The last meeting came when both teams were members of the Mountain West Conference, on Feb. 22, 2011, a 50-48 win by the Utes in Salt Lake City.

- TCU’s last win in the series was a 67-61 win in Fort Worth on Feb. 27, 2008.

UP NEXT

- TCU will play against Texas A&M in The Battleground 2k21 at Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.