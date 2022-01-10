TCU signee Kyron Chambers starred at the All American Bowl

The All American Bowl was held Saturday, and TCU was represented well by signee Kyron Chambers.

The South Oak Cliff defensive back had a big impact for the win, playing great defense on a bevy of talented receivers and making this interception — and near pick six — that had twitter all abuzz.

Kyron Chambers a @TCUFootball commit with an INT that could ice the game!#GoFrogs | @AABonNBC pic.twitter.com/g9Tdmbq5oW — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 8, 2022

Chambers would have scored but fumbled — though he did get the ball back.

He also had a nice PBU on a third down throw:

TCU signee Kyron Chambers in coverage here on third down.



West 7 | East 0

5:27 Q1@kyronchambers_ | @JClarkHFB247 pic.twitter.com/i1FzktJHKu — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) January 8, 2022

Chambers had an impressive week of practice, too, getting noticed by recruiting scouts and his teammates and opponents. Playing against some of the top high school QBs in the nation, he more than held his own:

Chambers, a three star prospect, is coming off of a state championship at SOC. The Dallas native chose TCU from among 21 offers, flipping to the Frogs from Arizona after initially commiting to the Wildcats in June. The All-State selection was a huge addition to the class of 2022 and could see the field early for the Horned Frogs. At 6’ and nearly 200 pounds already, the cornerback certainly has the size to do so.

Three TCU high school signees have participated in All American Bowls this season, as future Frogs Chace Biddle and Jordan Hudson both participated in the Under Armour game earlier this month.