Colorado safety Mark Perry joins TCU Football

TCU Football picked up its third commitment of the last few days when Colorado safety exited the Transfer Portal and entered Funky Town.

From the West Coast to DFW… pic.twitter.com/onPCy2uost — MP (@PresidentialMP) January 10, 2022

Perry, a redshirt sophomore, started all 12 games for the Buffs in 2021, finishing third on his team with 72 tackles from his free safety position. The former three star prospect, who arrived in Boulder out of Rancho Cucamonga, CA in 2019, was one of the most improved defensive players in the Pac 12 in 2021, finishing the year with three interceptions, two tackles for loss, and four pass breakups.

With 25 career starts under his belt, Perry adds much needed experience to the secondary for TCU. Though the Frogs return several players with experience — Nook Bradford, Josh Foster, Bud Clark, DeShawn McCuin all have significant snaps under their belts — the unit was decimated by injuries this past season and struggled to adapt after losing current professional football players Trevon Moehrig and Ar’Darius Washington. Memphis transfer TJ Carter hopes to follow that path after his time in Fort Worth, leaving a huge hole on the backend for the new-look TCU defense.