TCU CB Donavann Collins transfers to Colorado State

Roughly one month after entering the transfer portal, TCU cornerback Donavann Collins announced on Twitter that he will continue his football career at Colorado State. A redshirt sophomore, Collins appeared in six games during the 2021 season, filling a reserve role in the Horned Frog secondary. Collins totaled just two tackles this fall.

All praise to the most high. LLMyBros pic.twitter.com/7Ul9jcCxAX — Dcol (@Nolimitdcol19) January 8, 2022

The former three-star prospect from Cedar Hill, Texas signed with TCU in 2018. Collins redshirted during the 2019 season due to an injury, but appeared in seven games during the 2020 season with three tackles on the year. With seniors Noah Daniels and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson both returning to the Horned Frogs for the 2022 season along with Kee’yon Stewart, playing time would’ve likely been sparce for Collins, who’ll look for a fresh start.