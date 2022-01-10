TCU Football CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson will return for his senior season

There has been a lot of movement around the TCU Football roster over the last month or so; from players entering the transfer portal to players heading to Fort Worth from the transfer portal, from high school recruits to juco signees, it feels like keeping up with the players who are on and off the 2022 roster is a full time job in itself.

And as many exciting new players as we have seen become Frogs over the last month, the most important one might not be an addition, but a player choosing to stay.

Monday, TCU junior cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson announced that he would be staying in Fort Worth for his senior season, delaying pursuing professional football for one more year.

Frog Nation..



The rest is History. pic.twitter.com/gSfp5Q7C5v — Tre Tomlinson (@TreTomlinson) January 10, 2022

One of the best cover corners in the Big 12 Conference over the past two seasons, Hodges-Tomlinson has multiple All-Conference honors under his belt already. An All-American as a sophomore, Tre — the nephew of TCU great LaDainian Tomlinson — has 21 career pass defenses and 75 career tackles to go along with his two career INTs, both of which occurred this past season.

The 5’9” native of Waco, TX has been a strong leader on the field and in the locker room for the Horned Frogs, playing multiple positions in the secondary when called upon, and moved to safety for several snaps this season as the position was decimated by injuries. Considered a likely early round pick after his second season, Hodges-Tomlinson might have been even better in 2021 — even if the stats appear to tell a different story. With a revolving door on the opposite side of the field, Tre stepped up to cover some of the most dangerous receivers in the country, winning battles time and time again with a combination of technique and toughness. Often the smaller man in the matchup, he won far more than he lost, and has proven undeterred when it comes to sacrificing his body to make a tough tackle or a dazzling PBU.

Though many questioned the heart of the TCU defense in several games this season, Hodges-Tomlinson was never criticized for giving less than his best — simply because he always gave 100%. His decision to return to the Frogs gives them (hopefully) an excellent tandem at CB — and fans the chance to finally see the trio of THT, Noah Daniels, and Kee’yon Stewart dominate the secondary, something we expected going into the 2021 season before injuries derailed that lineup.

THT’s return is also huge from a mentoring standpoint, as he will be a veteran presence in the locker room as the new regime finds its voice. The consummate team player, Hodges-Tomlinson represents what some of the best that the TCU Football program has to offer.

With great speed and burst — and a physicality that surprises folks due to the slight appearance of his frame — THT is absolutely an NFL prospect (and might be pound for pound the strongest guy on the team). Those his height will be a concern for the pros, another solid season and more excellent film on tape should get him drafted in 2023, and could vault him into a day two selection when his time at TCU is done.