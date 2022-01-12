TCU vs. Kansas State Game Thread

NOTES

- TCU will look for its third-straight win at Kansas State when the Horned Frogs face the Wildcats on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

- It’s TCU’s second road game of the season. The Frogs won at Georgetown 80-73 on Dec. 18.

- With a win on Wednesday, TCU would start 2-0 on the road for the second-straight season and the 13th time in program history. TCU has only started 2-0 on the road three times in the last 70 years.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. has scored in double figures in all 11 games he’s played this season. He has tied or led TCU in scoring nine times this season. In his first game in 21 days, Miles scored 26 points against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday.

- Miles is the only player that ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring (third, 17.7) and assists (fourth, 4.6). He is one of seven nationally and one of two in the Power 5 that is averaging at least 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

- Chuck O’Bannon Jr. has scored in double-figures in four-straight games. He’s averaging 10.1 points and is shooting a team-best 40.9 percent from three. He has made 12 of his last 24 attempts from three.

- Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers with 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 3.0 offensive rebounds per game ranks second in the Big 12.

- Dameon Baugh is coming off his second-straight double-digit game and has averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over the last four games.

- Baugh ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 4.1 assists per game. His 11 assists vs. Grambling were the most by a TCU player in three seasons.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has two double-doubles this season. He has averaged 8.0 rebounds in his last four games.

- Lampkin’s 3.3 offensive rebounds per game leads the Big 12 and ranks 25th nationally.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 10 nationally in offensive rebounds per game (first, 15.6), offensive rebound percentage (second, 41.1%), rebounding margin (fourth, 11.9) and rebounds per game (sixth, 42.8).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 9-1 this season and 90-27 under Jamie Dixon.

- TCU has shot 70 percent or better from the free throw line in each of the last five games. In the first seven games this season, TCU shot 70 percent or better three times.

LAST TIME OUT

- Mike Miles poured in a game-high 26 points for TCU, which saw a nine-point second half lead change into a 76-64 loss to No. 1 Baylor Saturday. It was TCU’s first game in 18 days due to COVID-19.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Kansas State has lost its last three games, the latest coming at West Virginia (71-68) on Saturday.

- The Wildcats are led by guard Nigel Pak’s 16.0 points per game, which ranks sixth in the Big 12.

- Mark Smith is the Big 12’s leader in rebounds at 8.4 per game.

SERIES HISTORY

- Kansas State leads 19-9 and has won the last two meetings. The Horned Frogs’ last game of the 2020-21 season was a 71-50 defeat to the Wildcats at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

- Under Dixon, TCU is 3-2 against KSU in Manhattan and has won the last two. The Frogs won 67-60 in Manhattan on Jan. 2 last season.

UP NEXT

- TCU hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPNU.