TCU Tennis knocks off #1 Florida

TCU Men’s Tennis was 1-0 coming into Friday night’s matchup with #1 Florida in Fort Worth, having dispatched UTRVG 6-1 Wednesday in their season opener. David Roditi’s squad, the epitome of reload not rebuild, sent a message to the tennis community in match number two, knocking off the number one team in the country — and the defending national champions — 4-3 in a thriller at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth.

TCU took the doubles point as the teams of Luc Fomba and Fearnely and Sander Jong and Lui Maxted won their respective matches. Fomba, who has become and absolutely star for the Frogs, beat defending national champion Sam Riffice to give TCU a 2-0 advantage, and Charlie Aguilar built some breathing room with a singles victory himself. The Gators took the next three matches with victories to tie things up, leaving it to the final court and Fearnley to pull off the upset.

He delivered.

The winning point courtesy of Mr. Jake Fearnley #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/PpZ8TNIDdo — TCU Men's Tennis (@TCUMensTennis) January 15, 2022

Things don’t get easier for the Frogs form here, as their next match is against #4 Tennessee, who visits Fort Worth Sunday. For now, though, they can enjoy the sweet feeling of victory, and hopefully build on the momentum as the schedule continues.