TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Thread

Coming off a 60-57 victory in Manhattan, Kansas on Wednesday, TCU looks to continue their winning ways Saturday afternoon as they host Oklahoma.

Sitting at 1-1 in Big 12 play, the Frogs are looking to hold a winning record in conference for the first time since they were 2-1 last season to open conference play.

Mike Miles’ wrist has been cause for concern, but he seemed to put that concern mostly to rest with 19 points to lead all scorers against the Wildcats. Meanwhile, Damion Baugh more than doubled his made three-pointer total for the season with three long balls, including the game-winner.

TCU has shot better from three as of late, and if Baugh starts contributing in that way the Frogs will become that much more formidable.

Oklahoma meanwhile is 2-2 in conference, with wins over Iowa State and Kansas State, and losses to Texas and Baylor. Senior forward Tanner Groves is the Sooners’ leading scorer on the season, averaging 13.5 points per game. The big man is also pulling down close to six rebounds a game. He’ll be a big defensive task for the TCU big men on Saturday.

TCU should have an advantage on the boards today. The Frogs are first in the Big 12 pulling down over 42 rebounds per game, while the Sooners sit dead last, just over 33 boards per contest.

Today’s game is televised on ESPN 2, tipping off at 3:00pm. Tune in, and stay here, to chat about the Frogs.

NOTES

- TCU (11-2, 1-1) returns home to face Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2) on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. has scored in double figures in all 12 games he’s played this season. He has tied or led TCU in scoring 10 times this season including a 26-point outing against No. 1 Baylor.

- Miles is the only player that ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring (third, 17.8) and assists (fourth, 4.8). He is one of six nationally and one of two in the Power 5 that is averaging at least 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

- Miles’ 22.5 points per game in Big 12 action leads the conference.

- Chuck O’Bannon has made a 3-pointer in four-straight games. He’s averaging 9.7 points and is shooting a team-best 39.6 percent from three.

- Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers with 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 3.1 offensive rebounds per game ranks second in the Big 12.

- Dameon Baugh is coming off his third-straight double-digit game and has averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last four games.

- Baugh ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 4.0 assists per game. His 11 assists versus Grambling were the most by a TCU player in three seasons.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has two double-doubles this season. He has averaged 7.6 rebounds in his last five games.

- Lampkin’s 3.23 offensive rebounds per game leads the Big 12 and ranks 24th nationally.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top four nationally in offensive rebounds per game (first, 15.3), offensive rebound percentage (third, 40.7%), rebounding margin (fourth, 12.0) and rebounds per game (fourth, 41.7).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 10-1 this season and 91-27 under Jamie Dixon.

- Under Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 71-25 overall and 25-22 in Big 12 games.

LAST TIME OUT

- Junior guard Damion Baugh made a game-winning 3-pointer to give TCU a 60-57 win at Kansas State Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. The Horned Frogs trailed the Wildcats 57-52 with 1:48 to play and then ended the game on an 8-0 run.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Oklahoma is coming off a 66-52 loss at Texas on Tuesday. Last Saturday, OU defeated No. 11 Iowa State, 79-66, its third win over a Top 25 team this season.

- Tanner Groves leads the Sooners in scoring at 13.5 point per game and leads the Big 12 in shooting at 59.4 percent from the field.

- The fourth-ranked shooting team nationally, OU is receiving the most votes this week of any team not ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

SERIES HISTORY

- Oklahoma leads the all-time series 27-4 and has won the past eight meetings. The Horned Frogs last defeated the Sooners 82-63 on March 8, 2017 in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship in Kansas City.

- TCU’s last win over OU in Fort Worth was on Jan. 3, 2017, 60-57. Four of the last five meetings in Fort Worth have been decided by four or less points.

UP NEXT

- TCU begins a two-game road swing that starts on Wednesday at Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.