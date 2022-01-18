Big 12 exploring divisions, according to report

According to a report from Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 is heading toward a split… into divisions.

With 14 teams expected to be in the conference for the 2023 season, conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby is engaged with Athletic Directors to create two seven team divisions for the 2023-2025 seasons, the three years that both Texas and Oklahoma are expected to remain a part of the Big 12 prior to their departure to the SEC. Whether divisions remain after that season, when the league goes to 12 teams, remains to be seen. Another note: the current Big 12 television contract with Fox and ESPN ends in 2025.

“We’ve got subcommittees in several sports that are talking about structure,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS Sports. “Conference office, staff, ADs, sports administrators and coaches involved on a sport-by-sport basis, they’re all doing the same thing.”

Currently, there is an NCAA rule that requires that any conference with more than 12 teams must split into divisions, so, barring an early exit — and heavy payout — this will be the Big 12’s reality for at least three years. The current model of nine league games is expected to remain in place, though those discussions are ongoing.

What would the split look like? There are lots of ideas going around social media.

I'd probably do something like –



South: Texas, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, Houston, UCF, BYU



North: Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia, Cincinnati



BYU would be an obvious outlier, but worth it to get WVU/Cincinnati together imo. https://t.co/jZrA8tVoC9 — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) January 18, 2022

My Big 12 Division Proposal



The Big 12 Division



Baylor

BYU

Cincinnati

Houston

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas Tech

UCF

West Virginia



The Other Division



Oklahoma

Texas



Make OU and UT play 9 times and then the top 2 in the Big 12 Division play for title — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 18, 2022

Lots of good info below. Here's a projection of one way the Big 12 could organize its seven-team divisions in 2023, per CBS Sports: https://t.co/TXe844IbZw pic.twitter.com/vm3tSRVgEt — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) January 18, 2022

How would you draw up the divisions? Let us know in the comments.