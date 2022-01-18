Former TCU QB Shawn Robinson is back in the Big 12

Shawn Robinson’s strange trip is taking another detour.

We learned Tuesday that the former TCU quarterback, who transferred to Missouri after the 2018 season, is in the Little Apple, having enrolled at K State and joined the football program as a projected safety.

Robinson, a four star recruit in TCU’s class of 2017, was one of the top quarterback prospects in the country coming out of DeSoto High School. He saw limited action behind center as a freshman with the Frogs, and entered the 2018 campaign as the starter. After a season in which he, and the entire TCU Football program, struggled, Robinson left for Columbia, where he started the first two games of the 2019 season for Eli Drinkwitz, completing 20 of 29 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown before losing his job to Connor Bazelak. He transitioned to the secondary, where he became a solid contributor for the Tigers, playing in ten games across two seasons with nearly 40 tackles and one career interception. He started the first four games at safety for the Tigers in 2021 before an injury cut his senior season short.

After making three stops during his high school career, Robinson will end his collegiate career with three uniforms as well. He joins a Kansas State team coming off of an impressive Bowl victory over a decimated LSU squad, one that hopes to build on some positive momentum garnered at the close of the 2021 season.

Robinson, a graduate transfer who is able to continue on due to the COVID year exemption, will likely face his old team next season, when TCU and Kansas State matchup on October 22nd in Fort Worth. For Frog fans, Robinson’s return will be a time of mixed emotions — until (hopefully) QJ puts him into a highlight.