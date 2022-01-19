TCU WR Mikel Barkley enters transfer portal

TCU wide receiver Mikel Barkley announced Tuesday evening that he will enter the transfer portal after three seasons with the Horned Frogs. The redshirt junior and former JUCO recruit totaled eight receptions for 81 yards during his time with the football team.

Thank you, info in bio ! pic.twitter.com/2cjvNZg5Sf — Mikel Barkley (@Kelzo850) January 18, 2022

Barkley appeared in three games during the 2019 season, but finished without any receptions. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound speedster started four games at the X slot during the 2020 season, recording seven catches for 33 yards. Barkley saw minimal action this fall, losing reps to four-star sophomore Savion Williams and four-star freshman Quincy Brown. Once touted for his 10.4 speed in the 100-meter dash, Barkley will look for a fresh start.