TCU vs. Oklahoma State Game Thread

The Frogs face off against the Cowboys in Stillwater on Wednesday night looking to improve upon their perfect road record. It won’t be an easy task, even with the Pokes sitting at 2-3 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is coming off a win in Waco over Baylor, and is playing in their first home game in almost two weeks.

NOTES

- TCU (12-2, 2-1) starts a two-game road swing on Wednesday at Oklahoma State (9-7, 2-3). Tip is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

- TCU is one of seven Power 5 programs without a road loss. A win would move TCU to 3-0 on the road, its best since going 4-0 in 1937-38.

- TCU will try to win three straight conference games for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

- Winners of eight of their last nine, the Frogs received votes in the both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll on Monday for the first time this season. They received four points in each poll.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. is coming off his first game of less than 10 points all season (six) against Oklahoma. He has tied or led TCU in scoring 10 times this season.

- Miles is the only player that ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring (third, 16.9) and assists (fourth, 4.5). He is one of eight nationally and one of two in the Power 5 that is averaging at least 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

- Chuck O’Bannon has made a 3-pointer in six-straight games. He’s averaging 9.8 points and is shooting a team-best 37.0 percent from three.

- Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers with 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 3.1 offensive rebounds per game ranks third in the Big 12.

- Micah Peavy is coming off a season-high 11 points and four assists and added six rebounds, leading TCU in all three categories. A big defensive presence, Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .4, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

- Dameon Baugh ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 4.5 assists per game. His 11 assists vs. Grambling were the most by a TCU player in three seasons.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has two double-doubles this season. His 5.6 rebounds per game rank 15th in the Big 12 and his 3.1 offensive rebounds per game ranks second and 32nd nationally.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top five nationally in offensive rebounds per game (first, 15.0), offensive rebound percentage (second, 39.9%), rebounding margin (fourth, 11.2) and rebounds per game (fifth, 42.3).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 11-1 this season and 92-27 under Jamie Dixon.

- TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 94.3 ranks 32nd nationally and is the best number since Dixon arrived at TCU.

LAST TIME OUT

- Chuck O’Bannon’s 3-pointer in overtime proved to be the game-winner in a thrilling TCU win over Oklahoma, 59-58, Saturday in front of 7,175 fans inside Schollmaier Arena. O’Bannon’s 3-pointer put the Frogs up 59-56 with 28 seconds to play.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Oklahoma State is coming off a 61-54 win at No. 1 Baylor on Saturday which concluded a stretch of three road games in five days.

- Bryce Williams leads the team in scoring with 10.9 points per game, just ahead of Avery Anderson III’s 10.3 average.

SERIES HISTORY

- Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 27-11 and 13-3 in games played in Stillwater, Okla.

- The Horned Frogs have won the last two meetings and seven of the last nine against the Cowboys. The last meeting was an 81-78 TCU win in Fort Worth on Feb. 3, 2021.

UP NEXT

- TCU continues a two-game road swing at No. 15 Iowa State on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU.