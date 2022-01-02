 clock menu more-arrow no yes

JUCO DB Namdi Obiazor commits to TCU

The 6-foot-3 safety from Iowa Western totaled 31 tackles over his last two seasons.

By Russell Hodges
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Duquesne at TCU Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TCU football added another defensive back to its secondary earlier this week, with JUCO recruit Namdi Obiazor announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Monday. The 6-foot-3 freshman from Eden Prairie, Minnesota has spent his last two seasons at Iowa Western Community College, totaling 31 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.

Iowa Western’s campus resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa, where TCU quarterback Max Duggan played his high school football. Obiazor appeared in 10 games during the 2021 season, recording 20 total tackles, one tackle-for-loss and two pass breakups. Obiazor will compete for what will likely be multiple starting roles in the TCU secondary for the 2022 season.

