TCU vs. Iowa State Game Thread

NOTES

- TCU (12-3, 2-2) continues a two-game road swing on Saturday at Iowa State (14-4, 2-4). Tip is at 3 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN2.

- TCU is 2-1 on the road, following Wednesday’s 59-58 loss at Oklahoma State. TCU has held its opponent to under 60 points for three-straight games for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

- TCU received votes (four) in the both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll on Monday for the first time this season.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. is the only player that ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring (third, 16.2) and assists (fourth, 4.3). He is one of four in the Power 5 that is averaging at least 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

- Chuck O’Bannon has made a 3-pointer in seven-straight games. He’s averaging 10.0 points and is shooting a team-best 39.3 percent from three.

- Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers with 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 3.1 offensive rebounds per leads the Big 12.

- Micah Peavy has been the biggest defensive presence for the Frogs this season. His defensive points per possession is .4, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

- Francisco Farabello is coming off a career-high 12 points at Oklahoma State. He’s made a 3-pointer in six-straight games and his 33.3 percent shooting from 3-point range ranks second on the team.

- Dameon Baugh ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 3.9 assists per game. His 11 assists vs. Grambling were the most by a TCU player in three seasons.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has two double-doubles this season. His 5.3 rebounds per game rank 17th in the Big 12 and his 3.0 offensive rebounds per game ranks second.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top six nationally in offensive rebounds per game (first, 15.1), offensive rebound percentage (first, 40.4%), rebounding margin (fourth, 11.2) and rebounds per game (sixth, 42.4).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 11-2 this season and 92-28 under Jamie Dixon.

- TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 93.3 ranks 26th nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97.

LAST TIME OUT

- Leading by six with 1:33 to play, TCU was outscored 7-0 the rest of the way and dropped its first road game of the season, 57-56 at Oklahoma State on Wednesday in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Iowa State has lost four of its last five games, all in Big 12 play. Three of the four were ranked in the Top 25.

- The Cyclones are led by Izaiah Brockington’s 16.2 points per game which ranks fourth in the Big 12 and his 8.0 rebounds ranks second.

- ISU allows opponents to shoot just 26.7 percent from 3-point range, the sixth-best nationally.

SERIES HISTORY

- Iowa State leads the all-time series 13-12 and 7-4 in Ames.

- TCU has won seven of the past eight meetings in the series, including both games last season by a combined seven points.

- The last meeting was a 76-72 win in Ames on Feb. 27, 2021.

- The last seven meetings have all been decided by less than 10 points.

UP NEXT

- TCU hosts No. 23 Texas on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.