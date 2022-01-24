TCU rifle sets program records at Ohio State

Death. Taxes. TCU rifle being dominant.

Those three things, and only those three things, are the only guarantees I see in this life.

Year after year, the TCU rifle team shows out for Fort Worth, even winning the national championship in 2019.

This year is no different. The Frogs were in Columbus, Ohio, this weekend, and they reached new peaks for an already-dominant program.

TCU set a school record for aggregate score, beating the Buckeyes 4,752-4,694. On their way to this mark, they set program records in smallborne (2,358) and air rifle (2,394) as well.

Leading the way for the Frogs was senior Kristen Hemphill, a three-time All-American. The Lohn, Texas, native led the match with an aggregate of 1,190, leading smallborne with a score of 591 and tying for the lead in air rifle with a basically-perfect 599.

Tying for first in air rifle with Hemphill was sophomore Stephanie Grundsoee. A two-time All-American, Grundsoee complimented her 599 in air rifle with a third-place finish in smallborne with a 590. She finished second overall in the match with an aggregate score of 1,189.

Senior Abigail Gordon had set a career-high in smallborne with 590 to finish second.

In both smallborne and air rifle, TCU had finished with six of the top 10 finishers, leading to the Frogs having six of the top 10 overall scores.

Sitting at 8-1 on the season, TCU will compete in the Patriot Rifle Conference Championships on Feb. 5-6 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.