Texas 73, TCU 50: Frogs blown out in front of massive crowd

TCU set attendance records on Tuesday night by wide margins. The students in attendance totaled 3,549, blowing the old record from just weeks ago out of the water. The total number in attendance was 3,412, the biggest crowd ever to watch a TCU home game.

The entire TCU football team, along with Sonny Dykes and various members of the staff, were all present for the game. The baseball team was outside signing autographs before the game. The students chanted “F Texas” consistently as the Longhorns warmed up.

The entire scene was set for a big TCU victory. It didn’t come close to happening as TCU played their worst game of the season.

“It’s embarrassing, there’s not too much to say, “ guard Mike Miles said after the loss. “Everything went wrong, I don’t think we did anything right.”

Jamie Dixon echoed that sentiment. “I want to thank our fans, they were tremendous, so I guess we set a record. They showed up, but we did not.”

Miles led the Frogs in scoring on the night with 14 points, but did so on just 4-11 shooting from the floor. Emanuel Miller added 13 points of his own, along with five blocks. Miller was arguably one of TCU’s only bright spots on the night, and he was poised afterward albeit frustrated with the loss.

“I think there’s so many things we can learn from this game,” Miller told the media afterward, “They came in here in front of our home crowd and kicked our you know what. We have to move on to LSU this weekend but we have to remember this game and make it never happen again.”

Mike Miles opened the scoring with a slashing drive to the basket for a layup, leading to the record student section nearly blowing the roof off the building. Texas responded with a basket of their own before Miles once again charged at the rim, scoring again.

All signs pointed to a Mike Miles takeover, but TCU’s inconsistency on offense, paired with eight first half turnovers, quickly stifled any chance of Miles getting into a rhythm.

Texas meanwhile used a half court trap defense that TCU has been presented with in every Big 12 game thus far. TCU’s guards showed that they still struggle with the trap, forcing passes, picking up their dribble, and losing the ball.

Still, TCU was in it early, with a basket by Eddie Lampkin tying the game at 10 at the 13:47 mark of the half. That would be the last basket TCU would score for four minutes of game time, during which Texas scored 11 consecutive points and turned the Frogs over four times.

TCU simply couldn’t respond, watching Texas build out to a lead of as many as 21 before taking a 43-23 lead into the break.

The second half saw TCU unable to claw their way back into it, trailing by 20 for most of the half, until the final seven minutes. A layup from Chuck O’Bannon and a three from Miles cut TCU’s deficit to 15, 63-48, but it was too little too late.

Texas responded, as they had all night, to push their lead back out to 71-48 with just under two minutes remaining.

TCU needs to get up off the mat quickly, as they host No. 19 LSU at Schollmaier on Saturday morning at 11am.