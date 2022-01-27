Frogs place two on preseason All Big 12 Baseball team

You can almost smell the fresh cut grass in Fort Worth, as the Kirk Saarloos era of TCU Baseball is just weeks away.

The reigning Big 12 champions will take the field for the first time on February 18th in Arizona when they take on San Diego State as part of the MLB4 Collegiate Baseball Tournament, and will be led by a pair of All Conference hopefuls in pitcher Austin Krob and reigning Freshman of the Year Brayden Taylor. Taylor was a unanimous selection by Big 12 coaches.

Krob, a 2021 second-team all-conference performance, led the team with eight wins a year ago. He made a team-high 16 starts, posting a 3.81 ERA. He fanned 96 batters in 85 innings pitched and limited opponents to a .252. Taylor, the 2021 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, was a unanimous freshman All-American. He had a standout debut season, hitting .324 in 58 games played. He led the team with 12 home runs and ranked third on the squad with 53 RBIs. On the bases, he was successful in 15 of 16 stolen base attempts.

TCU returns the bulk of a roster that swept both the regular season and Big 12 Tournament titles for the first time in program history. After losing in the Regional round last summer, long time skipper Jim Schlossnagle departed for Texas A&M, clearing the path for Kirk Saarloos to take the reigns in the dugout. With Krob, Taylor, a deep returning roster, and a highly regarded recruiting class, expectations are once again high for Frogball USA, and the fresh air around the program is a welcome change for fans. TCU is ranked in the top 25 by every major collegiate baseball publication, part of a deep conference that could send a handful of teams into the postseason this summer.