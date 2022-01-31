TCU Hosts Big Names for Latest Junior Day

TCU hosted 40 recruits on Sunday afternoon, showing off their facilities, giving varied presentations on the program and university, and generally just showing the kids in attendance a good time.
Frogs O’ War was in attendance to chat with the 2023/2024 recruits about their experience on TCU’s campus. Here are some of the highlights.
- Manor defensive tackle Jayden Cofield said TCU is “sitting at number 1 for sure” right now after his visit. He plans to get back on campus soon. The TCU staff is telling him that he’ll play all along the defensive line, but that most of his time would be spent at Nose Tackle.
- Del Valle receiver Braylon James, is one of the best at his position for the 2023 class, and TCU sees him as an immediate contributor. Receivers coach Malcolm Kelly suggested that James could follow in the footsteps of Jalen Reagor and Quentin Johnston. As for the visit, James said “it was nothing short of amazing.”
- Another top receiver in attendance was Austin Westlake’s Jaden Greathouse. Greathouse was impressed during his first visit to TCU, saying, “It was definitely special out here.” Greathouse is also planning on visiting Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, and Clemson.
- Cy Woods defensive lineman Terrance Green is one of TCU’s top targets, and while he says he’s a defensive lineman at heart, he’s willing to do “whatever I’ve got to do to win,” even if that means moving to offensive line. Green says TCU is currently in his top five schools. TCU OL coach A.J. Ricker is one of his main recruiters.
- Current TCU receiver commit Cordale Russell was on hand for junior day as well, and said he had a good time getting back to campus again.
- 4-star defensive lineman Markis Deal was surprised by the facilities, saying that “it was really eye-opening.” Deal is a major target for TCU, and TCU seems to be recruiting him as a defensive lineman (others are recruiting him as an offensive lineman).
- 2024 safety prospect Landyn Cleveland, from Mansfield Legacy, said the thing that stood out to him the most was the academic presentation, especially the conversations about life after football.
- Multiple South Oak Cliff prospects were on campus, including running back Jayvon Thomas and defensive end Billy Walton. Both had a great time, and they were greeted by teammate and TCU signee Kyron Chambers who has been recruiting them to TCU. Both Thomas and Walton hold TCU in high regard.
- More on Thomas, he said he has a good relationship with the coaches and likes the plan they have for him. He said, “I’d just be a perfect fit for them.”
- Running Back Kalib Hicks already holds 16 offers, and has been re-offered by the new TCU staff. While Hicks has a good interest in TCU, he isn’t close to making a decision.
- Jaylon Braxton, a defensive back prospect from Frisco Lone Star, said that TCU’s facilities were the best he’s seen. He’s building a good relationship with new TCU corners coach Carlton Buckels.
- Defensive end prospect Princewill Umanmielen says that TCU is “up there for sure,” although he’s not close to a decision. “I’m still going through the process of seeing who wants me and who doesn’t, so I can evaluate all of them.”
- Defensive lineman MarQuice Hill is hoping to get a TCU offer soon, and loved the weight room, the coaches’ emphasis on nutrition, and the coaching staff’s conversation about life after football.
- Mansfield Timberview offensive lineman Andre Cojoe appreciated his visit and likes how close TCU is to home. “When you go to college you’re going to miss your parents and I’m definitely going to miss her so I could go back and see her instead of being in a whole different state where I’d have to wait to go back home on the weekend.” Cojoe has an excellent relationship with Coach Ricker.
- Caden Jenkins, a defensive back prospect from Lewisville, raved about the visit. “It was nice. Not what I was expecting. It’s really nice out here, and I just love everything about the school.” Jenkins currently holds offers from Texas Tech, Buffalo, SMU, UTSA, and NAU, and is hoping for a TCU offer soon.
- Argyle defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel has been to TCU several times, but appreciated the more in-depth visit. Van Poppel said that Coach Dykes’ emphasis on how the coaches want their players to be successful after football really stood out to him. While he doesn’t hold an offer yet, he hopes there’s a possibility of one in the near future. “TCU is a great school and I’d love to go there.”
