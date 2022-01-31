TCU vs. Oklahoma Game Thread: Frogs looking to make history

TCU heads to Norman on Monday night for their second Big 12 Conference matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners. TCU took the first matchup in overtime 59-58, thanks to some clutch late defense and 11 points each from Chuck O’Bannon and Micah Peavy. That win snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Sooners.

The win came during a tough stretch for Mike Miles, who scored just six points on a 3-12 shooting night. Miles seemed to break out of an extended slump on Saturday with 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists against LSU.

Head coach Jamie Dixon noted after the win over LSU that TCU out-rebounded the Sooners by one in the first matchup, saying “We beat them by one, we beat them on the glass by one. There ain’t no way we win up there unless we out-rebound them by a bigger number.”

TCU is, of course, one of the best rebounding teams in the country, pulling down 41.44 rebounds per contest, including over 14 offensive boards per game. They’re 3rd in the country in rebounding margin, pulling down an average of nine more rebounds per game than their opponent.

Most importantly, TCU is 13-2 this season when outrebounding their opponent.

The Frogs will need that type of performance on the glass to pace them if they want to do something that hasn’t ever been done in program history before: win in Norman.

If any TCU squad can be the first to get a win in Norman, it’s this one. TCU is 3-1 on the road this season, already matching their road win total from a season ago.

Since their last meeting TCU is 2-2, with wins over ranked Iowa State and LSU, and losses to Oklahoma State and Texas. Oklahoma, meanwhile, is just 1-3 since their previous encounter with the Frogs, dropping games to three top 10 teams in the country in Kansas, Baylor, and Auburn. Their lone win in that stretch came on the road against West Virginia.

The game tips off at 8pm on ESPN 2, so tune in and chat here as we follow along with the Frogs.

NOTES

- TCU (14-4, 3-3) plays at Oklahoma (13-8, 3-5) on Monday in Norman at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

- TCU improved to 2-1 against Top 25 teams after defeating No. 19 LSU, 77-68, on Saturday. It was the Frogs’ second win over a ranked team in seven days.

- TCU has the seventh toughest remaining schedule nationally.

- TCU is 3-1 on the road this season, already as many wins as last season’s team.

- TCU’s turnovers have been down with 13 in each of its last two games.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. is the only player that ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring (fifth, 15.6) and assists (fourth, 4.1). He is one of four in the Power 5 that is averaging at least 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Miles scored 19 points against No. 19 LSU.

- Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is second on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game and is shooting a team-best 40.0 percent from three. He’s coming off a 19-point performance against No. 19 LSU.

- Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers with 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the Big 12. Miller has four double-doubles this season and his 2.7 offensive rebounds per ranks third in the Big 12.

- Damion Baugh ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 4.1 assists per game. He had 23 points and seven steals at No. 16 Iowa State.

- Micah Peavy’s defensive points per possession is .5, which ranks in the top percentile nationally.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has two double-doubles this season. His 5.3 rebounds per game rank 17th in the Big 12 and his 2.9 offensive rebounds per game ranks second.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 10 nationally in rebounding margin (third, 9.7), offensive rebound percentage (fourth, 38.8%), offensive rebounds per game (fifth, 14.1) and rebounds per game (seventh, 41.4).

- When outrebounding its opponent, TCU is 13-2 this season and 94-28 under Jamie Dixon. This season, TCU has been outrebounded just three times.

- TCU’s adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 91.7 ranks 20th nationally and is TCU’s best number since KenPom began tracking stats in 1996-97.

LAST TIME OUT

- Facing the top defensive team in the country, TCU led the entire second half in a 77-68 win over No. 19 LSU Saturday afternoon. The Tigers entered the game allowing just 58.4 points per game and 35.9 percent shooting. The Horned Frogs hung over 70 points on them for the first time this season while shooting 49.1 percent from the field, their second-best mark of the season.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Oklahoma has lost five of its last six games and coming off an 86-68 loss at No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.

- The Sooners are led by Tanner Groves’ 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

- OU is tied with Kansas for the top shooting team in the Big 12 at 48.9 percent.

SERIES HISTORY

- Oklahoma leads the all-time series 27-5.

- TCU won the meeting earlier this month, 59-58 in overtime to snap an eight-game losing streak to OU.

- TCU is looking for its first win in Norman.