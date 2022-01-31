TCU 72, Oklahoma 63: Frogs hold on late to defeat Sooners

TCU entered Monday night’s contest 0-14 all-time in Norman. They’re now 1-14 after a 72-63 victory that saw a lot of runs from both teams, and some stressful moments down the stretch.

The Frogs never trailed after falling behind 5-4, and grew their lead out to as many as 14, responding every time Oklahoma tried to make a run.

Damion Baugh had another big night, scoring 20 points to lead all scorers. In TCU’s last four games Baugh is averaging 15.5 points per game on 57.4% shooting from the floor, to go with 5.25 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

He’s had big moments on the road, too. Baugh hit the game-winning three in Manhattan against Kansas State, and he poured in 23 points to help TCU run away from Iowa State in Ames.

“My mindset is just us and the team,” Baugh said about his road mentality after the win Monday night. “There were a couple of fans in there today but we don’t have our fans so we have to just keep going with each other.”

TCU also got a career-high in points from Eddie Lampkin, who scored 14 points on a perfect 7-7 from the floor. The freshman also pulled down 10 rebounds, and defensively was a major part of holding Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves to just four points on 1-7 shooting from the floor.

Groves entered the game averaging 13.1 points to lead the Sooners, but he never found a rhythm as Lampkin, along with Xavier Cork and Soulymane Doumbia, played solid defense.

In Groves’ absence, Oklahoma needed someone to step up. Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson combined for 25 points, but neither could do enough down the stretch to complete a comeback.

TCU dominated on the boards Monday night, outrebounding Oklahoma 42-20. Jamie Dixon noted on Saturday that TCU would have to have a big night on the glass to come away, and they did just that. The Frogs’ efforts in that department were exceptional, especially in the second half when they won the rebounding battle 24-9.

TCU opened the contest going 7-9 from the floor, powered by Eddie Lampkin and Emanuel Miller as they jumped out to a 17-9 lead. Lampkin’s presence down low gave Oklahoma fits, as he pulled down five first-half rebounds and scored ten first half points.

The Frogs thrice opened up nine point leads in the first half behind solid defense and good ball movement on offense, but Oklahoma responded each time, managing to pull within one at the half, 36-35.

The second half saw both offenses get out to a slow start, combining to go just 3-14 from the floor early on. Then, the Frogs turned it on.

Leading 43-42 at the 14:39 mark of the second half, TCU launched into a 17-4 run that carried them to a 60-46 lead with 7:52 left in the game. The most interesting aspect of that run? Mike Miles didn’t score.

In fact, TCU’s leading scorer went to the bench for a breather midway through the stretch, as Damion Baugh orchestrated the offense to seven consecutive made baskets.

Oklahoma wouldn’t go down easy, though. The Sooners responded with a run of their own, punching back with an 11-4 run of their own, cutting TCU’s lead to 64-57 with 4:30 remaining.

While TCU never trailed in the second half, the Frogs still made fans sweat down the stretch.

Mike Miles missed the front end of two 1-and-1s in the final minute of the game, and also turned the ball over in the back court, giving Oklahoma life, trailing 68-63, with 33 seconds remaining.

A missed three from Goldwire led to a Damion Baugh rebound and he was immediately fouled. Baugh made both free throws with 21 seconds left on the clock, and the ball went back over to Oklahoma.

Then, a questionable travelling call doomed the Sooners. The officiating changed dramatically over the last four minutes of the game, as the refs couldn’t help but insert themselves instead of letting the teams play.

That turnover by Gibson for the Sooners virtually sealed the victory for TCU, but the final nail in the coffin came with just 15.9 seconds remaining. As TCU inbounded the ball, Micah Peavy was fouled, and he headed to the free throw line.

Peavy made both attempts, pushing the Frogs’ lead to 72-63, where it would finish. One final missed shot from Tanner Groves helped run out the clock, as the Frogs left Norman with a victory.

TCU is now 15-4 on the season and 4-3 in Big 12 play. They sit in 5th place in the conference standings.

The Frogs now get ready to host Kansas State on Saturday, at 7pm on either ESPN 2 or ESPNU.