JUCO DT Douglas Blue-Eli commits to TCU

TCU football scored its second JUCO commit in the last two weeks, with Monroe College defensive tackle Douglas Blue-Eli announcing his decision on Twitter earlier today. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound lineman earned NJCAA Division I All-American honors after recording 25 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries this season.

Blue-Eli will join a revamped TCU defense that will feature a 3-3-5 alignment under new defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie. Blue-Eli appeared in 10 games for Monroe College this season, helping the Mustangs allow only 69.5 rushing yards per game, which ranked fourth-fewest in the NJCAA. Blue-Eli is the second JUCO commit scored by the Horned Frogs in recent weeks, joining Iowa Western Community College prospect Namdi Obiazor.