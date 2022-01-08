TCU RB Ahmonte Watkins transfers to New Mexico State

Three TCU freshmen entered the transfer portal this past month including safety Da’Veawn Armstead, defensive lineman Chris Murray and cornerback/running back Ahmonte Watkins. One of those players has since found a new home, with Watkins transferring to New Mexico State, where he’ll reunite with former TCU special assistant and interim coach Jerry Kill.

Ending our work week with a big get



Ahmonte Watkins is trading in the TCU uniform for NM State colors in 2022 #AggieUp



| https://t.co/1MYBPnzBnD pic.twitter.com/d8BxBBiPKu — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) January 7, 2022

A former four-star prospect and the highest-rated recruit of the 2020 class, Watkins began his freshman season on defense, filling a reserve role at cornerback before flipping to offense, where he lined up at running back due to several injuries to players including Zach Evans, Kendre Miller, Daimarqua Foster and Emari Demercado. Watkins totaled 12 carries for 49 yards and three catches for 41 yards over the final two games of the 2021 season.