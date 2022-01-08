TCU RB Emari Demercado returning for 2022 season

Despite losing two running backs to the transfer portal including former five-star prospect Zach Evans, TCU received some good news regarding another one of its ball carriers who reportedly plans on returning for one more go-around with the Horned Frogs in 2022.

Redshirt senior running back Emari Demercado reportedly plans to come back for his sixth season next fall. The 5-foot-11, 213-pounder has been with TCU since he joined the program in 2018. Demercado began his collegiate career at Saddleback College, rushing for over 1,000 yards as a freshman in 2017 before committing to the Horned Frogs.

Source tells us that #TCU senior RB Emari Demercado will return for 2022 season. Taking COVID year. He was third on the team in rushing last season. — Jeremy Clark (@JClarkHFB247) January 6, 2022

Demercado has mostly been a reserve running back throughout his time with TCU. He was the third running back behind Sewo Olonilua and Darius Anderson in 2019 before conceding reps to several players during the 2020 season including Evans, Darwin Barlow and Kendre Miller, who figures to be the No. 1 running back on the depth chart next season.

After Barlow transferrred to USC, Evans and Miller spearheaded the charge this season before both players suffered injuries, allowing Demercado to step up and deliver 421 rushing yards and four touchdowns while adding 12 receptions for 94 yards. With Evans leaving TCU for Ole Miss, Demercado figures to earn more playing time in 2022. Redshirt sophomore and former four-star prospect Daimarqua Foster could see more reps, although Foster has struggled with injuries throughout his career with the Horned Frogs.