TCU vs. #1 Baylor: Game Thread

The Horned Frogs have been off the court for close to three weeks due to COVID-19 health protocols, but they’re back on the hardwood today to open up Big 12 Conference play.

The #1 Baylor Bears come to town as defending national champions and seem primed to repeat their efforts in 2022. In spite of losing multiple players to the NBA, Baylor has reloaded under Scott Drew.

With four players scoring more than 10 points per contest, Baylor is one of the best offensive teams in the nation, scoring over 83 points per game. Defensively the Bears are stout as well, giving up just under 60 points per contest.

This will definitely be an uphill battle for the Frogs, who will likely be shaking off the rust after so long without a game, but it’s not a hill that can’t be conquered.

The game is being streamed on ESPN+, so tune in and stay here to chat about the Frogs.

NOTES

- TCU opens its 10th season of Big 12 Conference play on Saturday when it hosts No. 1 Baylor at 4 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

- It will be the first time in 18 seasons that TCU will host the nation’s top-ranked team (12/1/03, L vs. Kansas, 85-66).

- It will be TCU’s first game in 18 days and after COVID-19 health and safety protocols forced three games to be canceled or postponed.

- TCU’s seven-game win streak is its longest since winning eight-straight during the 2018-19 season. It’s the nation’s 11th longest streak.

- TCU has 10 wins through its first 11 games for the fourth time in six seasons under Jamie Dixon and the first since starting 12-1 in the 2018-19 season. In 18 seasons prior to Dixon, TCU had 10 wins in its first 11 games just once. Dixon has had 10 wins through 11 games 11 times in his 19 seasons as a head coach.

- Preseason All-Big 12 guard Mike Miles Jr. will play his first game in 21 days. He’s scored in double figures in all 10 games he’s played this season. He has tied or led TCU in scoring eight times this season.

- Miles is the only player that ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring (third, 16.9) and assists (fourth, 4.6). He is one of nine nationally and one of two in the Power 5 that is averaging at least 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

- Emanuel Miller leads eight TCU newcomers and is coming off his fourth double-double of the season (18 pts/10 rebs). His 6.8 rebounds per game ranks fifth in the Big 12 and his 3.1 offensive rebounds per game ranks second.

- Dameon Baugh is coming off his first double-double (13 pts/11 asts). He’s been vital for the Frogs since returning from injury on Nov. 24 and has averaged 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last three games.

- Eddie Lampkin Jr. has two double-doubles this season. He has averaged 7.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in his last three games.

- Lampkin’s 3.3 offensive rebounds per game leads the Big 12 and ranks 21st nationally.

- TCU leads the Big 12 and ranks in the top 10 nationally in offensive rebounds per game (first, 15.9), offensive rebound percentage (third, 41.4%), rebounds per game (fourth, 43.7) and rebounding margin (fourth, 12.6).

- Under Jamie Dixon in Schollmaier Arena, TCU is 71-24 overall and 25-21 in Big 12 games.

LAST TIME OUT

- A pair of double-doubles and a strong rebounding effort led TCU to its largest scoring output of the season in a 90-55 win over Grambling State on Dec. 18. The Frogs outrebounded the Tigers, 52-21, their largest rebounding margin in 19 seasons.

ABOUT THE OPPONENT

- Baylor is coming off an 84-74 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday. It was the Bears’ NCAA leading 20th-straight win dating back to last season when they won the national championship.

- Senior James Akinjo averages 14.0 points per game to lead BU.

SERIES HISTORY

- Baylor leads the all-time series 101-85.

- TCU leads the series in Fort Worth, 45-42, and has won the three of the last four meetings in Schollmaier Arena.

- The No. 2 ranked Bears won last season’s only meeting, 67-49, on Jan. 9, 2021.

UP NEXT

- TCU plays at Kansas State on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.