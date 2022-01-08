Texas TE transfer Jared Wiley chooses TCU

It’s been a long lament for TCU fans: where, oh where, has the tight end gone? After years of forgetting that position in the passing game, Sonny Dykes’ offense should feel like a breath of fresh air, as he is known for utilizing big, athletic tight ends as threats in multiple ways.

Saturday, he got one of those big athletic tight ends, when former Texas Longhorn Jared Wiley announced his decision to enroll at TCU, joining his former teammate Quentin Johnston — who he threw passes to as a high school senior — in Fort Worth.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” Fort Worth Let’s Rock Out! pic.twitter.com/X20QcoXmIj — JDub (@Jaredwiley23) January 8, 2022

Wiley, a three star prospect in the class of 2019, stands 6’7” and clocks in at 255. He was a top 100 prospect in the state of Texas out of high school, heading to Austin over offers from Houston, Missouri, and others. He was not prolific for the Longhorns, but you could argue that he was underused, playing in every game for Texas but making just 19 career receptions for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

At TCU, he should immediately compete for snaps, as the Frogs return just one player at the position with extensive experience in fifth year senior Carter Ware. Dominic DiNunzio, the former walk-on, Geor’Quarius Spivey, a Mississippi State transfer, and highly-touted redshirt freshman D’Andre Rogers will also be in the mix.

Wiley is the 13th player to sign with TCU in the class of ‘22, and the second Texas transfer, joining linebacker Terrence Cooks. He is the first, and likely only, tight end in the class.