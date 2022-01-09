BaileyBoys: Frogs score a pair of big commitments in a family affair.

Well this is pretty cool.

Just days after Zach Evans announced he was leaving TCU for Ole Miss, former Louisiana running back Emani Bailey slotted into his spot on the roster, announcing Sunday morning that he was transfering to TCU:

#AGTG I would like to announce that will be going to TCU to continue the mission #Emanibthebeast #Baileyboys @RashaadSamples pic.twitter.com/HNHYmBboBr — Emani Bailey #9 (@ethabeast9) January 9, 2022

Folks immediately started speculating on who the mysterious figure leaning against the goal post in the background was — and if it could be Emani’s brother Jordyn, a top WR target for Sonny Dykes in the class of 2023. Just moments later, this happened:

The Frogs have a long history of brothers playing together in the program — the current roster features not one, not two, but THREE Harris boys. But as far as I can remember, this is the first time that they have committed at basically the same time.

Emani was a successful runner in Billy Napier’s offense at Louisiana, rushing for over 600 yards and eight touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2021. He was at his best at the end of the season, putting together a 100+ yard second half in the Sun Belt Championship game and adding 94 yards and two scores against Marshall in the New Orleans Bowl. The 5’9”, 200 pound back returns to the metroplex, where the three star prospect starred for Denton Ryan in high school.

Jordyn, who currently plays for the Raiders in Denton, is currently an unranked prospect by 247 Sports but already boasts seven offers, including Colorado, Houston, and Memphis. The speedster posted a sub 4.4 40 at a TCU camp last year, and according to Horned Frog Blitz, was on the radar of the previous TCU coaching staff. As a sophomore, Bailey had 31 receptions for 10 yards and seven touchdowns; this past season, he more than doubled his production, going for 723 yards and six scores on 65 catches.

The elder Bailey is the six player to commit to TCU from the transfer portal and the first running back. The Frogs return star Kendre Miller, veteran Emari Demercado, and hopefully a healthy Daimarqua Foster for the 2022 season. The younger Bailey is the second commit in the class of 2023, joining fellow WR Cordale Russell in the group.