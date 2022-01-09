TCU Basketball star Mike Miles’ x-rays negative

Mike Miles was on an absolute heater Saturday when he ran into the mullet-ed body of Baylor forward Matthew Mayer early in the second half of Saturday’s Big 12 matchup in Fort Worth.

Having scored 18 points in the first half and recently converted on a four point play that gave his team an eight point lead, Miles and his Horned Frogs had upset on their minds. But the foul and subsequent tumble let to a wrist injury that certainly impacted the final result, as Miles would miss four straight free throws and score just four second half points as TCU fell to the defending national champs 76-64.

Though Miles missed just a few moments of Saturday’s contest, there were lingering concerns that the injury could be serious and cause him to miss time, as it was clear he was hampered for the rest of the afternoon. On Sunday, Miles got x-rays, and thankfully, they game back negative, according to multiple sources.

UPDATE: #TCU guard @MikeMilesJr_ received an X-Ray on his right wrist today, and it came back negative. It is just bruised, and he will undergo treatment this week. I’m told there is a good chance he plays at KSU on 1/12. Had 22 points against No. 1 Baylor yesterday pre-injury. — Colin Post (@colinp_3) January 9, 2022

If Miles is indeed ready to play Wednesday — and I would lay the house that he does — the Frogs have to feel good about their conference season. They’ve proven that they can play right with the best team in the country’s best conference, and with Miles on the court, this can absolutely be a tournament team.

For now, having their best player available is the best possible news, and we look forward to seeing what this team can accomplish as Big 12 play resumes Wednesday.