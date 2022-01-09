 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

TCU Basketball star Mike Miles’ x-rays negative

New, 1 comment

After injuring his wrist in Saturday’s loss to #1 Baylor, the Frogs’ superstar got good news Sunday.

By Melissa B. Triebwasser
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Christian Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Miles was on an absolute heater Saturday when he ran into the mullet-ed body of Baylor forward Matthew Mayer early in the second half of Saturday’s Big 12 matchup in Fort Worth.

Having scored 18 points in the first half and recently converted on a four point play that gave his team an eight point lead, Miles and his Horned Frogs had upset on their minds. But the foul and subsequent tumble let to a wrist injury that certainly impacted the final result, as Miles would miss four straight free throws and score just four second half points as TCU fell to the defending national champs 76-64.

Though Miles missed just a few moments of Saturday’s contest, there were lingering concerns that the injury could be serious and cause him to miss time, as it was clear he was hampered for the rest of the afternoon. On Sunday, Miles got x-rays, and thankfully, they game back negative, according to multiple sources.

If Miles is indeed ready to play Wednesday — and I would lay the house that he does — the Frogs have to feel good about their conference season. They’ve proven that they can play right with the best team in the country’s best conference, and with Miles on the court, this can absolutely be a tournament team.

For now, having their best player available is the best possible news, and we look forward to seeing what this team can accomplish as Big 12 play resumes Wednesday.

More From Frogs O' War

Loading comments...