Game Thread: TCU Football vs. #18 Oklahoma Sooners

The Horned Frogs begin the Big 12 portion of its schedule Saturday at 11:00 in Amon G. Carter Stadium against the 18th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners.

TCU is coming off an emotional away rivalry victory over SMU to finish the non-conference schedule undefeated at 3-0. Oklahoma enters the game coming off a home upset loss at the hands of Kansas State, dropping to 3-1 on the season and 0-1 in conference.

Both squads are in the first season under new coaching regimes. Oklahoma brought in former Clemson Defensive Coordinator Brent Venables to take over for Garrett Riley after his departure to USC, while TCU brought Sonny Dykes in from SMU to take over for longtime Head Coach Gary Patterson.

The Sooners have been a dominant force in the Big 12 since TCU’s arrival in 2012, as the Frogs have only been able to defeat Oklahoma once as conference mates (2014). With OU set to depart the conference for the SEC at some point in the near future, Saturday may be the last time the Sooners visit Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs look to send the Sooners out the door with a loss.

Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster. Go Frogs!