Frogs in the Pros: Jalen Reagor finds the endzone

Although former TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor has seen only limited reps with the Minnesota Vikings since the team acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season, Reagor scored his first touchdown with his new team Sunday afternoon, taking a forward toss from quarterback Kirk Cousins and making linebacker Roquan Smith miss badly for a 1-yard touchdown as the Vikings battled the Chicago Bears in an NFC North matchup. Minnesota overcame a late rally from the Bears to win the game 29-22.

The former first-rounder struggled to find his way in Philadelphia, resulting in a deal that sent him to the Vikings for a late-round draft selection. Since arriving in Minnesota, Reagor has been used on punt returns while serving as a reserve wideout behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. It remains to be seen whether or not Reagor’s scoring touch against the Bears on Sunday will fuel more positive performances down the road. Reagor has only three catches for 10 yards and one rush for 17 yards with the Vikings so far.

Andy Dalton on Chris Olave's touchdown: "It was an unbelievable catch. ... I'm glad we challenged it and I'm glad it got ruled a touchdown." #Saints — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 9, 2022

Former TCU quarterback Andy Dalton made his second straight start for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, filling in for the injured Jameis Winston and completing 16-of-24 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception as the Saints outlasted the Seattle Seahawks 39-32 in a shootout. Dalton connected with rookie wide receiver Chris Olave on a 16-yard touchdown, while all-around athlete Taysom Hill shined with 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns along with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Adam Trautman. Dalton is now 1-1 with New Orleans and could see more action depending on Winston’s health.

Former TCU wide receiver and return specialist KaVontae Turpin has been one of the NFL’s best punt returners since signing with the Dallas Cowboys before the season. The 2022 USFL MVP has averaged 12.3 yards per punt return over his first six games with the Cowboys, who took down the Los Angeles Rams 22-10 on Sunday afternoon. Turpin’s long for the season is 28 yards and he appears primed to break through sometime soon.