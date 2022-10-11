Big 12 Football Recap: Week 6

TCU continued its impressive start to the 2022 season on Saturday, holding on for a 38-31 win at Kansas and handing the ranked Jayhawks their first loss despite a sellout crowd and a raucous College GameDay environment. Several Big 12 conference foes squared off over the weekend including Texas and Oklahoma, who each entered the Red River Rivalry as unranked teams, as well as Kansas State and Iowa State, who had a rock fight in Ames.

Oklahoma State also stayed perfect on the season, defeating Texas Tech to set up a top-15 class between the Cowboys and Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon. Here are the recaps of another action-packed weekend of football in the Big 12 Conference.

The Texas crowd was rockin' after the Longhorns' 49-0 win over Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/pSoYKSYXKT — ESPN (@espn) October 8, 2022

Texas 49, Oklahoma 0

The Red River Rivalry was as one-sided as it could be, with the Longhorns dominating the Sooners behind five-star freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, who made his return from a shoulder injury and shined with 289 passing yards and four touchdowns. Bijan Robinson rushed for 130 yards and two scores to lead Texas on the ground, while the Sooners struggled mightily without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel (head injury). Davis Beville was sacked three times and completed only 6-of-12 passes for 38 yards with a interception.

Texas (4-2) will host Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. as the Longhorns look to build more positive momentum. Oklahoma (3-3) moved to 0-3 in conference action after the loss and will need to bounce back against Kansas, who the Sooners will host at 11 a.m. as well.

According to FOX Sports, Oklahoma State-Texas Tech was the most-watched Big 12 game on FS1 since 2017. #OkState https://t.co/kyPG71ndS2 via @PokesReport — Zachary Lancaster (@zlancaster91) October 11, 2022

No. 7 Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31

Redshirt freshman Behren Morton made his first collegiate start for the Red Raiders, impressing with 379 passing yards and three total touchdowns as the Cowboys hung on to remain a top-10 team in the nation. Spencer Sanders also totaled three touchdowns for Oklahoma State, throwing for 297 yards and rushing for 56 yards as both teams combined for 55 first downs and over 950 yards of offense. The two defenses combined for seven sacks, but the Cowboys avoided any turnovers, which proved costly for Texas Tech.

Oklahoma State (5-0) travels to Fort Worth for a top-15 contest against No. 13 TCU for Big 12 Conference supremacy on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Texas Tech (3-3) has one week to rest up before battling unranked West Virginia at home on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.

#KStateFB head coach Chris Klieman is fired UP as Kansas State leaves Iowa State with a win to stay undefeated in Big 12 play. Big hug for AD Gene Taylor. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/JTRTU5pDTa — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) October 9, 2022

No. 20 Kansas State 10, Iowa State 9

After nearly knocking off a ranked Kansas team last week, Iowa State fell just short once again, with the Wildcats escaping Ames behind a fourth-quarter field goal from Chris Tennant. The Cyclones came to play on the defensive end, holding Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn to a season-low 23 rushing yards on 10 carries. Adrian Martinez threw for 246 yards in the win, connecting on an 81-yard touchdown strike to Phillip Brooks. Jace Gilbert went 3-for-3 on field goals for Iowa State after finishing 1-for-4 against the Jayhawks.

Kansas State (5-1) has a bye week before taking on TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Iowa State (3-3) travels for a road contest against Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.

BYE TEAMS: Baylor, West Virginia