TCU’s Abe Camara has shined in the secondary

TCU safety Abe Camara had only two tackles during his sophomore season in 2021. The former JUCO transfer has made the most of his junior campaign, however, solidifying the starting free safety role after Bud Clark went down with an injury during fall camp. In five contests, Camara has totaled 21 tackles with four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one interception. Camara recorded a season-best eight total tackles against SMU.

Abe Camara says NO SIR



TCU returns the favor with a fourth down stop, and we've got a defensive SHOWDOWN in Lawrence pic.twitter.com/sPL6pUPFJa — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 8, 2022

Ranked as the No. 1 JUCO safety before arriving in Fort Worth, Camara has impressed with his playmaking ability in the TCU secondary. His forced fumble on Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims helped set the tone for a dominant Horned Frog win against the Sooners, while his interception was a tide-turner when TCU took down the Mustangs in Dallas. Camara also made an important fourth-down stop against Kansas this past weekend.

No surprise that @AbeCamara_ is bringing the hat to the Big XII… he left his mark on Forsyth County in 2018. Knock’em out Abe! #NoFlyZone #KingCamara @WestForsythFB pic.twitter.com/c47EKWPrqN — (@CoachCWheeler) October 4, 2022

Camara ranks fifth on the team in total tackles and he’s tied for second in passes defensed. His 18 unassisted tackles are second-most to strong safety Mark Perry and he’s one of four TCU defenders to snag an interception this season. After the Horned Frogs lost safeties Tre’von Moehrig and Ar’Darius Washington to the NFL Draft, TCU has been looking for playmakers to step up on the back end. It appears that Camara could be one of those men.