Frogs O’ War Podcast: Oklahoma State Preview

TCU Football took down a Top-20 team with the national spotlight in Week 6; in Week 7 it hosts a Top-10 team in Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Russ & Anthony break down the thrilling GameDay victory over #19 Kansas before looking at the match up with #8 Oklahoma State.

Also covered:

TCU’s elite skill talent

Defensive concerns?

Big 12 Recap & Preview

Fan Polls

TCU Soccer: Draw vs. WVU, Win over ISU

Basketball Preseason Awards & Recruiting

Subscribe to the YouTube channel and wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!