Frogs O’ War Podcast: Oklahoma State Preview

TCU Football took down a Top-20 team with the national spotlight in Week 6; in Week 7 it hosts a Top-10 team in Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Russ & Anthony break down the thrilling GameDay victory over #19 Kansas before looking at the match up with #8 Oklahoma State.
Also covered:
- TCU’s elite skill talent
- Defensive concerns?
- Big 12 Recap & Preview
- Fan Polls
- TCU Soccer: Draw vs. WVU, Win over ISU
- Basketball Preseason Awards & Recruiting
