Frogs O’ War Podcast: Oklahoma State Preview

TCU will host the Top-10 Pokes after a big win in Lawrence

By Anthony North
/ new

TCU Football took down a Top-20 team with the national spotlight in Week 6; in Week 7 it hosts a Top-10 team in Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Russ & Anthony break down the thrilling GameDay victory over #19 Kansas before looking at the match up with #8 Oklahoma State.

Also covered:

  • TCU’s elite skill talent
  • Defensive concerns?
  • Big 12 Recap & Preview
  • Fan Polls
  • TCU Soccer: Draw vs. WVU, Win over ISU
  • Basketball Preseason Awards & Recruiting

