Game Recap: TCU Soccer 3, Oklahoma State 0

The #10 TCU Horned Frog Soccer team picked up a major road win over Oklahoma State, its 4th shutout in Big 12 play and 8th shutout on the season. The win puts TCU at 2nd place in the conference, just 2 points behind Texas with three games remaining in the regular season.

The first half continued what TCU started on Sunday vs. Iowa State, as TCU dominated possession, living most of the period in the attacking half. 15 minutes into the game TCU had a flurry of opportunities on goal, but Cowgirl Keeper Ary Purifoy kept making saves in her first career start. Out of that activity Kennedy Clountz had the ball in the box but got stomped on by the OSU defender; the official whistled and pointed to the spot for a Penalty. TCU’s Camryn Lancaster stepped up and buried the penalty into the back of the net to give the Horned Frogs the early lead

The Frogs let loose 9 shots and earned 3 corners in the opening 45 minutes, while not allowing a single shot until the final minutes of the half. But what a shot it was, a golden opportunity for Oklahoma State, but Lauren Kellett kept the Cowgirls off the scoreboard

43' Lauren Kellett with the BIG stop before halftime! Frogs still lead 1-0.#GoFrogs | @laurenkellett1 pic.twitter.com/4LIlj1msiE — TCU Soccer (@TCUSoccer) October 14, 2022

The 2nd half featured attacking play from both sides. TCU had a beauty of a chance as Lancaster slid a pass to Gracie Brian who put a strike on goal, but Purifoy was waiting at the near post to make the stop. Set piece opportunities generated chances on both ends, as 10 minutes into the half OSU sent a long service following off the free kick earned from a Kennedy Clountz yellow card that was received in the box and turned on goal, but Kellett was again there for the save. A similar play on the other end of the field finished with a different result: with Messiah Bright on the receiving end of the free kick entry, depositing her 9th goal of the season into the net

The Frogs would add another in the 84th minute as Chaylyn Hubbard was taken down inside the box, awarding another penalty to TCU. This time it was Tyler Isgrig stepping in to take the PK and struck true for her 6th goal of the season, while averaging just 34 minutes played per game.

Oklahoma State was receiving votes in the latest Women’s Soccer poll but fell to 9-2-3 on the season and 2-1-2 in Big 12 play. Next up for the Cowgirls is another home match with Iowa State coming to Stillwater.

TCU advanced to 9-2-4 on the season and 4-0-2 in conference play. The Frogs will be back on the road next Thursday night against the Oklahoma Sooners.