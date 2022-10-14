How to Watch: TCU Football vs. #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Game 6: vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
OCT. 15 | AMON G. CARTER STADIUM (46,000) | FORT WORTH, TX| 2:30 PM
TV: ABC
STREAMING: WATCHESPN or ESPN app (login credentials required)
Talent: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath
RADIO: 820 AM, SiriusXM 108, SXM App 953
Talent: Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine
SPANISH RADIO: Zona MX 99.1 FM
Talent: Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos
GAME NOTES
ABOUT THE GAME
- No. 13 TCU returns home to host No. 8 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
- TCU is the only undefeated FBS program, out of 12, in the state of Texas and one of 15 nationally.
- The Horned Frogs are 5-0 for the first time since 2017, when Head Coach Sonny Dykes was on staff as an offensive analyst.
- Dykes is just the second head coach in program history, joining Francis Schmidt in 1929, to win his opening five games.
- Including his time at SMU, Dykes has his team with a 5-0 record for the fourth consecutive season.
- At No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press poll, the Horned Frogs have their highest ranking since finishing the 2017 season at No. 9. Dykes was on staff that year as an offensive analyst.
- Saturday will mark TCU’s first home game as a ranked team against a ranked opponent since Oct. 7, 2017, when the No. 8 Horned Frogs beat No. 23 West Virginia, 31-24, with ESPN’s College GameDay on site.
- TCU is playing a ranked opponent for a third consecutive game for the first time since the final three contests in 2015, when it lost 30-29 at No. 7 Oklahoma before beating No. 7 Baylor 28-21 in double overtime and No. 15 Oregon 47-41 in triple OT in the Alamo Bowl.
- TCU has trailed for a total of just 16:31 this season. The Horned Frogs fell behind Kansas for 1:07 in the third quarter last week, their first deficit since the opening 24 seconds of the second quarter of the season opener at Colorado.
- TCU leads the nation in yards per play (8.1) while ranking third in both scoring offense (46.4 points per game) and total offense (530.0 yards per game).
SERIES HISTORY
- Oklahoma State holds a 17-13-2 edge in the alltime series with TCU.
- The Horned Frogs have won three of the last five games with the Cowboys and are 4-4 in the past eight.
- TCU is 8-5-2 versus Oklahoma State in Fort Worth, 4-10 in Stillwater, 1-1 in a pair of meetings (1943, 1946) in Oklahoma City and 0-1 in Dallas (1945 Cotton Bowl).
FAMILIAR FACE
- TCU Inside Receivers Coach Doug Meacham was a three-year starter (1985-87) on the Cowboys’ offensive line. He earned All-Big Eight honors, was a Team Captain and Honorable Mention All-American as a senior. Meacham blocked for 1988 Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders and two-time Big Eight Player of the Year Thurman Thomas.
- Meacham was teammates with Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy for two seasons (1986-87) and coached under him from 2005-12.
UNIFORM WATCH:
#GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/dHgX3ycDXy— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 14, 2022
ɓoɹℲ ǝɥ⊥ ɹɐǝℲ #GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team pic.twitter.com/iyFzCtDvm9— TCU Football (@TCUFootball) October 14, 2022
Loading comments...