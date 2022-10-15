Game Thread: #13 TCU Football vs. #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys

The TCU Horned Frogs will face a third consecutive ranked opponent when the Oklahoma State Cowboys come to town Saturday October 15 at 2:30 PM, broadcast on ABC.

Both squads remain undefeated on the season and the winner will emerge atop the Big 12 standings, alongside Kansas State - the Wildcats are idle this week ahead of next week’s Primetime matchup against the Frogs in Fort Worth.

The Pokes feature the Big 12’s leading yards-per-game passer Spencer Sanders (278.8 ypg) tossing to a receiving squad with top flight talent like Braydon Johnson and Brennan Presley. Their running game is held down by bell-cow back Dominic Richardson and the fleet feet of Sanders at QB. The OSU defense features a frightening front that will look to frustrate the TCU O-Line and force the TCU offense into bad spots.

TCU’s Max Duggan has played at an elite level thus far on the 2022 campaign, only behind Sanders in Big 12 passing yards per game (261 ypg) and is leading the conference in TD passes in far less game time. Duggan threw his first interception of the season last week with a Hail Mary toss late in the 1st half. Kendre Miller is 3rd in the conference in yards per game and has been the lead back with great contribution from Emari Demarcado. Quentin Johnston had his break out game last week in Lawrence, but the receiving corps is very deep, with elite athletic plays on display from Taye Barber & Derius Davis against the Jayhawks.



Join the conversation in the comment section below as we ride the game day rollercoaster together. Go Frogs!