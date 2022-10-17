TCU RB Kendre Miller continues to impress

When TCU secured the commitment of running back Zach Evans in 2020, many fans immediately began to wonder how the first five-star prospect in Horned Frog football history would contribute to an offense that had been struggling to find an identity. While Evans enjoyed a successful two-year stint with TCU before transferring to Ole Miss earlier this year, another running back from the program’s 2020 recruiting class has not only stuck around, but performed at an increasingly high level that deserves national recognition.

That recruit would be Kendre Miller, who has done nothing but produce since beginning his career at TCU in 2020. Often overshadowed by the success that Evans had in the backfield, Miller quietly averaged 7.5 yards per carry over each of his first two seasons, scoring nine rushing touchdowns while adding 117 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 catches over that span. With TCU and head coach Gary Patterson parting ways, Evans entered the transfer portal this past offseason, allowing Miller to step into the RB1 role on offense.

With another 100 yard performance and the game-winning touchdown over a Top 10 opponent, it's time to include TCU's Kendre Miller in the conversation with the nation's best running backshttps://t.co/YmLLQVafeM — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) October 16, 2022

Miller has answered the call for the Horned Frogs this season, rushing for 578 yards and eight touchdowns over the team’s first six games under new head coach Sonny Dykes. The junior continues to carry the rock efficiently, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, and he’s topped the 100-yard mark in three of the team’s six games this season. Miller delivered the final blow over the weekend, finding the hole for a 2-yard touchdown that clinched TCU’s double-overtime win against No. 8 Oklahoma State to keep the Horned Frogs unbeaten.

Miller’s running style combines physicality and finesse. The 6-foot, 220-pounder from Mount Enterprise, Texas broke several tackles during Saturday’s win against Oklahoma State and has shown an ability to shed defenders all season. Running behind a much-improved offensive line that has created holes for multiple backs including fifth-year senior Emari Demercado, who’s averaging a career-high 6.8 yards per carry, Miller’s quick feet and ability to gain yards after contact have ignited a TCU offense that leads the Big 12 in scoring (45.8 PPG) and rushing touchdowns (20) while ranking second in rushing (229.2 YPG).

TCU RB Kendre Miller (6’0/220) erupted for 17/142/1 against SMU with four rushes of 15+ and 8.4 YPC.



A 3-⭐️ recruit, Miller led the nation in Yards After Contact in 2021 (5.06) and has the size/speed dimensions to rise up NFL draft boards if he can keep it up for a full season. pic.twitter.com/J9QB28lQZl — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) September 26, 2022

Miller currently ranks fourth in the Big 12 in total rushing yards and yards per game (96.3) while standing third in rushing touchdowns and sixth in yards per carry. His efficiency on the ground has created great balance for the TCU offense, which has seen a complete resurgence under Dykes and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as well as a stronger offensive line. No longer having to wait for his opportunity to earn first-team reps, Miller has continued to grow throughout his career and has a bright future in the days ahead.