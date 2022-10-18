Big 12 Football Recap: Week 7

TCU’s double-overtime win over Oklahoma State highlighted another action-packed week of Big 12 Conference football. The Horned Frogs, who have knocked off ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in program history, will face yet another ranked team in the Kansas State Wildcats this coming Saturday. Of the four conference matchups, three were decided by three points, while the other saw two teams combine for 94 points.

Here are the recaps from Week 7 of the Big 12 Conference football matchups.

No. 22 Texas 24, Iowa State 21

The Cyclones continue to be snakebitten in conference action, falling to 0-4 in the Big 12 despite losing all four games by a combined 16 points. After kicker Jace Gilbert missed three field goals against Kansas, standout receiver Xavier Hutchinson dropped a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter that could’ve given Iowa State its first conference win. Instead, Texas forced a fumble on a hard hit against quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who also threw an interception in the loss. Quinn Ewers tossed three touchdown passes for the Longhorns, while Bijan Robinson rushed for 135 yards to lead Texas over the Cyclones.

Texas (5-2) will travel and face No. 8 Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. Iowa State (3-4) has one week to rest up for a home matchup against Oklahoma on Oct. 29.

Defenses in the Kansas vs. Oklahoma gamepic.twitter.com/eUVB1IdoPJ — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 15, 2022

Oklahoma 52, No. 19 Kansas 42

Dillon Gabriel made a triumphant return for the Sooners, completing 29-of-42 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns with one interceptions in his first start since sustaining a head injury against TCU. Wide receivers Marvin Mims (9-106) and Theo Wease (5-102-1) each eclipsed 100 yards in the game, which featured minimal defense from both sides. Despite missing Jalon Daniels for the second straight game, Kansas saw backup quarterback Jason Bean throw for 265 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (5-119-2) and tight end Mason Fairchild (6-106-2) each hauled over 100 yards through the air.

Eric Gray rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns for the Sooners, who totaled 701 yards on offense in the win. Oklahoma (4-3) has one week to prepare for a road game at Iowa State on Oct. 29. Kansas (5-2) plays at Baylor on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.

West Virginia v Baylor is a great football game right now. If you wanna watch. pic.twitter.com/ILElSy8di1 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 14, 2022

West Virginia 43, Baylor 40

Casey Legg booted a 22-yard field goal with 35 seconds remaining as the Mountaineers and Bears combined for 1,090 yards of total offense in a classic Big 12 shootout Thursday evening. It was an uncharacteristic performance for the Baylor defense, which allowed West Virginia running back Tony Mathis to rush for 163 yards and two touchdowns while J.T. Daniels threw for 283 yards and a touchdown to wide receiver Kaden Prather. The Bears spolied a tremendous individual effort from wide receiver Gavin Holmes, who went off for a career-high 210 yards on seven catches. Blake Shapen completed only 14 passes, but wound up with 326 yards and two touchdowns. Baylor blew a 28-17 halftime lead.

West Virginia (3-3) travels to Lubbock for a showdown with Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Baylor (3-3) will host Kansas in Waco on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

BYE TEAMS: Kansas State, Texas Tech