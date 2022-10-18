TCU Basketball Ranked #14 in Preseason AP Poll

The 2022-2023 Preseason AP Top 25 Poll was released on Monday and the TCU Horned Frogs will open the season ranked 14th. Returning its entire starting lineup, including Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles, and coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance than ended in overtime of Round 2 against 1-seed Arizona, TCU enters the season with unprecedented expectations. TCU was last ranked in the Preseason poll ahead of the 2018-2019 season, where it was slotted at #20; that team fell on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament Bubble and made a run to the NIT Semi Finals.

North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll pic.twitter.com/9c9mO5LJoe — (@sportingnews) October 17, 2022

TCU isn’t the only team returning big time talent, as College Basketball will retain superstar players like never seen during the one-and-done era. Thanks in part to the Name Image Likeness opportunities now available and the NBA’s reduced emphasis on power big men, the top of these rankings include some the top players from last season: UNC’s Armando Bacot, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, and last season’s National Player of the Year Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

The Big 12 is again expected to be the most difficult gauntlet in college basketball, with half the league ranked in the Top 25, including four in the top 14. In the preseason KenPom ratings, TCU landed at #16 and the Big 12 had 7 teams in the Top 30 with the conference’s lowest rated team being Kansas State at #77.

TCU is one of 10 schools to be ranked in the latest AP Football Poll and the Preseason AP Basketball Poll. Of those, only five were also ranked in the final 2022 D1Baseball Top 25: TCU, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and UCLA.

Only 1️⃣0️⃣ teams are ranked in both the current CFB and CBB AP top 25



Which is the best football and basketball duo? pic.twitter.com/MGXN3oQ12o — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2022

TCU Basketball will play an exhibition game on October 30th vs. NAIA squad Paul Quinn before its first regular season game on November 7th vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Schollmaier Arena.