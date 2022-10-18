REPORT: TCU LB Marcel Brooks likely out for the season

TCU will likely be without linebacker Marcel Brooks for the remainder of the 2022 season. Head coach Sonny Dykes spoke to the media on Tuesday and clarified that Brooks will be undergoing knee surgery after sustaining an injury during Saturday’s win over Oklahoma State. Brooks, who missed time in fall camp with a rib injury, has five total tackles this year.

"He'll probably be out the rest of the year," said Dykes. — Charles Baggarly (@swaggarly) October 18, 2022

It’s a notable loss for the TCU defense, which saw linebacker Thomas Armstrong suffer a torn ACL earlier this season. A former five-star prospect, Brooks started his collegiate career at LSU before transferring to the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder moved to wide receiver last season before returning to linebacker under TCU’s new coaching staff this year. Brooks had been making a strong impression in fall camp before suffering his rib injury.

The Horned Frogs entered this season with minimal depth at linebacker, but the lack of depth becomes more glaring with Armstrong and now Brooks sidelined. Two candidates who could step up down the stretch include senior Wyatt Harris and redshirt junior Zach Marcheselli. Harris and Marcheselli have combined for 10 total tackles in six games.