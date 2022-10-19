Ask the Fans: Mid-Season Superlatives

It’s hard to believe that TCU Football is already halfway through its first regular season with Sonny Dykes at the helm. After six games, the Horned Frogs remain unbeaten, atop the Big 12 standings, and have climbed into the Top 10 of the AP Poll. There are certainly still major tests ahead for TCU, starting this Saturday against #17 Kansas State, but it has been an impressive start to the season. Let’s give out some awards for the first half of the season:

Offensive MVP (Non-QB)

Max Duggan has been fantastic this season, already with 1,852 total yards and 20 total TDs, with just one interception. Including Duggan in the voting list here is unfair, as he has been the leader of this team and one of the top performers nationally. Aside from Duggan, which player has been the key to TCU’s success on offense?

WR Quentin Johnston - After a slow start, QJ has exploded the last two weeks, ranking as the top WR nationally over that period per PFF. He is 2nd in the Big 12 in receiving yards per game on the season.

After a slow start, QJ has exploded the last two weeks, ranking as the top WR nationally over that period per PFF. He is 2nd in the Big 12 in receiving yards per game on the season. RB Kendre Miller - Taking the lead role this season, Miller has continued to smash for 6.4 yards per carry, 8 TDs (including the walkoff game winner vs. OK State) and no lost fumbles.

Taking the lead role this season, Miller has continued to smash for 6.4 yards per carry, 8 TDs (including the walkoff game winner vs. OK State) and no lost fumbles. WR/KR Derius Davis - The Swiss Army Knife is a game changer in the run game, the pass game and is perhaps the most feared returner in the country, averaging 27 yards per kick return and 12 yards per punt return, with the house call in Boulder.

The Swiss Army Knife is a game changer in the run game, the pass game and is perhaps the most feared returner in the country, averaging 27 yards per kick return and 12 yards per punt return, with the house call in Boulder. Offensive Line - The TCU O-Line may still be a work in progress, but it is much improved from 2021 and has given the protection to support the pass game and created space for the run game. Last season TCU finished with a 7.4% sack rate, 85th in FBS; in 2022 that number is down to 4.2%, good for 38th nationally.

Poll Offensive MVP (Non-QB) WR - Quentin Johnston

RB - Kendre Miller

WR/KR - Derius Davis

Offensive Line vote view results 26% WR - Quentin Johnston (39 votes)

43% RB - Kendre Miller (65 votes)

2% WR/KR - Derius Davis (4 votes)

27% Offensive Line (41 votes) 149 votes total Vote Now

Defensive MVP

The TCU Defense needed to make major improvements in order to contend in 2022, as the 2021 unit ranked in the bottom 3 of the Big 12 in sacks, red zone scoring, and 3rd down defense.

DB Josh Newton - The ULM transfer has made an immediate impact as a leader off the field and a force on the field. Newton’s two interceptions and four pass break ups lead the team, and his performance vs. OK State was huge, only allowing 2 receptions on 8 targets.

- The ULM transfer has made an immediate impact as a leader off the field and a force on the field. Newton’s two interceptions and four pass break ups lead the team, and his performance vs. OK State was huge, only allowing 2 receptions on 8 targets. DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson - THT has held down his spot out wide, taking on opponents’ top target and has been especially impressive in his sure tackling, limiting conceded catches to short gains.

- THT has held down his spot out wide, taking on opponents’ top target and has been especially impressive in his sure tackling, limiting conceded catches to short gains. DB Abraham Camara - Camara has shined in his opportunity and has brought a mean physicality to the TCU Secondary. Do not handle the football when Abe’s on the field, because you will get buried.

Camara has shined in his opportunity and has brought a mean physicality to the TCU Secondary. Do not handle the football when Abe’s on the field, because you will get buried. LB Dee Winters - Leading the team in tackles for loss, sacks, QB hurries, and fumble recoveries and adding 29 tackles from the Linebacker spot, Winters has continued to be a key to everything the defense does.

Poll Defensive MVP DB - Josh Newton

DB - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

DB - Abe Camara

LB - Dee Winters vote view results 28% DB - Josh Newton (43 votes)

15% DB - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (23 votes)

10% DB - Abe Camara (15 votes)

46% LB - Dee Winters (69 votes) 150 votes total Vote Now

Best Incoming Transfer:

The new coaching staff went directly to work in the offseason to bring in talent to fill holes in the roster and build the team the way they wanted. Which one has made the biggest impact through six games?

LB Johnny Hodges (Navy) - Leads the team in tackles

- Leads the team in tackles DL Tymon Mitchell (Georgia) - 3rd on team in sacks

- 3rd on team in sacks DB Josh Newton (UL-Monroe) - Got that dawg in him

- Got that dawg in him DB Mark Perry (Colorado) - 2nd on team in tackles

- 2nd on team in tackles OL Alan Ali (SMU) - Anchor of O-Line

- Anchor of O-Line TE Jared Wiley (Texas) - An actual giant, also makes big time catches

Poll Best Transfer LB - Johnny Hodges (Navy)

DL - Tymon Mitchell (Georgia)

DB - Josh Newton (UL-Monroe)

DB - Mark Perry (Colorado)

OL - Alan Ali (SMU)

TE - Jared Wiley (Texas) vote view results 22% LB - Johnny Hodges (Navy) (33 votes)

0% DL - Tymon Mitchell (Georgia) (1 vote)

26% DB - Josh Newton (UL-Monroe) (39 votes)

4% DB - Mark Perry (Colorado) (7 votes)

40% OL - Alan Ali (SMU) (60 votes)

5% TE - Jared Wiley (Texas) (8 votes) 148 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Season:

This season has already banked some all-time classic plays that will live in the minds of Frog fans forever. Which one stands above the rest?